PM Imran Khan chairs meeting of media strategy committee

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has chaired a meeting of media strategy committee where the discussion was held on matters related to the economic and political developments, citing sources, ARY News reported on Friday.

The participants of the meeting exchanged views over the government’s rhetoric over the current scenario.

PM Imran Khan issued directives for giving strong reaction over negative propaganda regarding the coronavirus crisis. He also asked the committee to spread awareness among the nationals regarding the government’s efforts to contain the pandemic.

They also discussed the financial aid given by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), said sources, adding that the premier directed to highlight the ordinances for giving incentive package to the construction industry and strict action against the hoarders.

Earlier in the day, PM Khan issued directives for identifying elements involved in profiteering, smuggling and hoarding of goods so they are handed the harshest punishments as per law to discourage such activities in the country.

Presiding over a meeting to review measures to curb smuggling and hoarding of essential items, he noted that smuggling is an ulcer playing havoc with the national economy. He ordered that those behind such activities be dealt with an iron hand. The premier was briefed on a proposed law that will entail harsh punishments for hoarders.

Prime Minister Khan directed the federal authorities to make coordination with the provinces more effective, monitor the situation on a daily basis and ensure that no administrative glitches are created in the process.

