ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has chaired a meeting of the government’s media strategy committee at PM House, ARY News reported on Monday.

PM Imran Khan postponed the meeting for price control measures today and summoned a meeting of the media strategy committee after the political developments in the country.

A meeting of the federal government’s media strategy committee summoned by the premier is being attended by Shafqat Mahmood, Babar Awan, Shahbaz Gill, Murad Saeed, Moeed Yusuf, Senator Faisal Javed, Shahzad Akbar and others.

Sources said that the participants of the meeting will review the latest political situation of the country. It emerged that the federal government will hold consultations over the policy and rhetoric adopted by its coalition political partners.

Read: PM Imran Khan summons federal cabinet meeting on Tuesday

The discussions will also include the latest verdict of the Lahore High Court (LHC) in the appeal against the special court heard the Pervez Musharraf high treason case.

Earlier in the day, a bench of Lahore High Court (LHC) had granted a petition of former president Pervez Musharraf and declared the formation of a special court to hear the high treason case against him as unlawful.

Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi announced the court verdict. The court in its verdict said that the Article VI could not be enforced from past.

Earlier, the high court had reserved its verdict on petition against formation of the special court for high treason case against Musharraf.

