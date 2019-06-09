PM Imran Khan summons meeting to discuss upcoming budget

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday summoned a meeting of the government’s spokespersons at Bani Gala to discuss the upcoming budget, ARY News reported.

The meeting will also be attended by Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar.

The huddle will take into consideration the opposition’s response to the budget, whereas the economic team will brief the government’s spokespersons.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a special session regarding Punjab budget on June 10 (tomorrow).

Sources said that the Punjab government finalised recommendations for the imposition of new taxes up to Rs35 billion for the next fiscal year.

The provincial government has decided to allocate funds for the three parts of Punjab including South, North and Central Punjab. Moreover, Rs3 billion would be allocated for South Punjab Secretariat.

It is recommended to expand professional taxation, however, the suggestion for imposition of the same tax on lawyers was postponed. The government is planning to enforce tax on beauty parlours and hair saloons.

Sources added that the provincial government is likely to increase the rate of agriculture income in next budget besides hiking growth rate to 5.2 per cent and the creation of employment up to 510,000.

Imposition of a new ‘carbon tax’ over usage of fuel up to one per cent is also on the cards.

