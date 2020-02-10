ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has summoned a meeting of the government and party spokespersons today (Monday), to discuss the current political and economic situation of the country.

Sources privy to the matter said that the huddle will also be attended by some of the senior leaders of the ruling political party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) at PM House today’s afternoon.

The economic team of the federal government will brief the participants of the meeting over financial statistics, inflation and strategies.

The members will review the recommendations to provide immediate relief to the nationals, sources said. Discussions will be held over steps for reducing inflation and prices of essential commodities for daily usage.

The members will also hold consultations over the party’s rhetoric regarding the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz’s plea to get permission for travelling abroad.

The government’s rhetoric on media will be reviewed while PM Imran Khan will give guidelines to the spokespersons over the current situation of the country.

Sources added that the participants will also discuss meetings of the dialogue committees with the leadership of the coalition partners.

