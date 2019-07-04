PM Imran to hold meeting with President Trump on July 22: FO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Foreign Office Thursday confirmed that Prime Minister Imran Khan will hold a meeting with President Donald Trump on the 22nd of July in Washington, ARY News reported.

In weekly news briefing here Foreign Office Spokesman Dr Muhammad Faisal said PM Imran Khan is visiting Washington on the invitation of President Donald Trump.

The focus of the two leaders meeting will be to refresh the bilateral relationship, the spokesman said.

Pakistan has confirmed 14th of this month to India for a meeting on Kartarpur Corridor, the spokesperson further said.

The meeting will be held at Wagah in Pakistan, he further said. The matter moving in a positive manner, he added.

To a question, Dr. Faisal said underworld don Dawood Ibrahim is not in Pakistan.

Condemning Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir, he said only solution of the lingering dispute lies in the will of Kashmir people and in the implementation of the UN Security Council resolutions on the matter.

Replying a question Dr. Faisal denied possibility of a meeting between foreign ministers of Pakistan and India during the Commonwealth’s foreign ministers’ moot.

On a question, Dr Muhammad Faisal said Pakistan has played a pivotal role in facilitating and taking forward the peace process in Afghanistan.

Comments

comments