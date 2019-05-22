Gen Bajwa holds meeting with PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Jawed Bajwa on Wednesday held a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Prime Minister Office in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

Sources relayed the prime minister and the army chief deliberated on various issues, including security matters, law and order situation and the Pakistan Army’s professional matters during the meeting.

This is the second meeting between the two in less than 10 days’ time. Earlier, on May 15, the army chief held an important meeting with the prime minister at the latter’s office.

According to a statement, security matters were discussed during the meeting. The meeting followed on the heels of a staff level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a $6 billion bailout package ahead of the budget for upcoming fiscal year.

