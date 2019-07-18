PM Imran Khan to inaugurate Mianwali Express tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the Minawali Express on July 19 (Friday) at Mianwali railway station, ARY News reported on Thursday.

PM Khan will inaugurate the Lahore-Mianwali bound train at Mianwali railway station and will also address the ceremony, sources added.

The Minawali Express train will have the facility of air-conditioned coaches. The fare of AC coaches will be 800 rupees while for economy class the price of a ticket will be 350 rupees.

Read More: Inquiry report blames driver for Sadiqabad train accident

The train would have 10 stops including Shahdara Bagh, Qila Sheikhpura, Sangla Hill, Chiniot, Shaheenabad, Sargodha, Khushab, Kundian, Mianwali and Daudkhel.

Earlier in this month, PM Imran inaugurated Karachi-Lahore bound Sir Syed Express. PM Khan addressing a ceremony said that he feels happy when Minister Railways invites him over for train inaugurations as trains benefit the poor.

Addressing the ceremony on Sir Syed Express launch ceremony Imran Khan emphasized on curbing financial corruption from all institutes of the country.

Reiterating his stance on corruption and those found involved in the activity Imran Khan said: “We will not spare those who have looted and plundered the country.”

Comments

comments