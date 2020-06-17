Inside story of meeting between MQM-P delegation, PM Imran Khan

KARACHI: A delegation of the federal government’s coalition partner, Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P), has met Prime Minister Imran Khan during his two-day visit to Sindh, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Sources told ARY News that the MQM-P delegation recalled the promises of the federal government led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) with the coalition party. They have demanded once again to reopen sealed office of the political party and recovery of the missing political activists.

The MQM-P leaders complained that the federal government did not fulfil its promise to release development funds worth Rs7 billion before June.

Karachi Mayor, Waseem Akhtar, said that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) was facing severe financial crisis and urged the federal government to play its role for the empowerment of the local government and restoration of its institutions.

It is also demanded to fulfil the promise of the completion of K-4 and circular railway projects on the expenditure of the federal government.

Akhtar elaborated the deteriorated situation of the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital due to non-issuance of funds by the Sindh government and asked the Centre to provide necessary facilities for initiating free tests and treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Sources added that Kanwar Naveed Jameel told PM Imran Khan that the MQM-P leadership was not hopeful to get solution of the problems from the provincial government. He added that the provincial government has failed to formulate its financial commission but it criticised National Finance Commission (NFC).

Jameel asked the federal government to hand over NFC funds directly to the districts.

The premier directed the Federal Minister of Maritime Affairs, Ali Zaidi, to note down the demands and suggestions of the MQM-P leadership. He also assured them to fulfil promises, provision of funds and timely completion of development projects, said sources.

PM Imran Khan said that the Centre is paying special attention on the development of Sindh province, especially Karachi. He added that the federal government was taking steps to bring improvements in the governance system, fair distribution of resources and public welfare schemes.

