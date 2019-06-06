PM Imran Khan reaches Murree to spend Eid holidays

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan along with his family on Thursday reached Murree to spend Eid-ul-Fitr holidays, ARY News reported.

Prime Minister Imran is expected to meet the party leaders at the Governor House Muree, where he is expected to stay for two days, sources said.

Mr Khan after offering Eid prayers at Bani Gala reached Murree to spend his Eid holidays with family, yesterday. He was received by Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa (KP) Shah Farman.

In his Eid message for the nation, Prime Minister Imran Khan had tweeted, “Let us all resolve to stand up as a united nation to overcome our economic crisis while putting the least amount of burden on the poorer section of our society.”

Following the prayers, the prime minister shook hands with his staff and exchanged Eid greetings.

The mosque, built inside the prime minister’s residence in Bani Gala, had held first Friday prayers on Jan 11 this year.

