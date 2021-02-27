PM Imran Khan to inaugurate Nandana Fort project tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said on Saturday that Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay a day-long visit to Pind Dadan Khan, a city in Jhelum District on February 28 (Sunday), ARY News reported.

In a statement, the federal minister said the prime minister will inaugurate the Nandana Fort project during his visit to the Jhelum district.

“PM will also announce various development packages for Pind Dadan Khan during his visit to the city,” said the minister.

Fawad Chaudhry said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government utilising all resources for the promotion of tourism in the country.

Nandana Fort

The Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP), Archaeology Directorate and Jhelum district administration recently had made a plan to conserve the historical Nandana Fort in Tehsil Pind Dadan Khan of district Jhelum.

Pakistan’s tourism is a goldmine of scenic beauty & history,Nandana Fort (few hours from the capital) is where AlBeruni carried out calculations of earth’s circumference-this is the home of astronomy & mathematics. Plans underway-PMIK will be launching it as a heritage site soon pic.twitter.com/q4B1RKHtYg — Sayed Z Bukhari (@sayedzbukhari) February 2, 2021

Nandana was a fort built at a strategic location on a hilly range on the eastern flanks of the Salt Range in Punjab Pakistan. Its ruins, including those of a town and a temple, are present.

It was ruled by the Hindu Shahi kings until, in the early 11th century, Mahmud of Ghazni expelled them from Nandana.

Comments

comments