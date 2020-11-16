PM Imran Khan gives go-ahead for establishing National Job Portal

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has given approval for establishing National Job Portal for providing employment to youth, ARY News reported on Monday.

The federal government stepped up efforts for creating employment in the country as the premier approved the establishment of the National Job Portal for youth. The approval was given by the prime minister after his special assistant on youth affairs Usman Dar called on him today.

Usman Dar briefed PM Imran Khan about the Kamyab Jawan programme and progress on the provision of loans to the youth. He also gave a detailed briefing regarding the National Job Portal besides holding consultations for the Tiger Force.

It is also decided to give responsibilities to the volunteers of Tiger Force again in view of the rise in the coronavirus cases across the country.

PM Khan said that youth are the precious asset of the country and the government has prioritised empowering the young generation.

Usman Dar said that the concerned authorities are making maximum efforts for providing employment to the youth in accordance with the vision of PM Imran Khan.

آج وزیراعظم عمران خان سے ملاقات میں کورونا ریلیف ٹائیگرز فورس اور نیشنل جاب پورٹل کے قیام کے حوالے سےتبادلہ خیال ہوا

وزیراعظم نے نوجوانوں کو روزگار فراہم کرنے کےلیے نیشنل جاب پورٹل کے قیام کی منظوری اور ٹائیگر فورس کو کورونا وائرس سے نمٹنے کےلیے دوبارہ ذمہ داریاں دینےکا فیصلہ کیا pic.twitter.com/dwkt9JW88a — Usman Dar (@UdarOfficial) November 16, 2020

In September, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar had said that over one million youth will be given jobs under the first phase of the Kamyab Jawan programme.

He had said the main objective of this program is the creation of jobs for skilled youth and providing them with technical training. Dar said over one billion rupees have so far been distributed to the youth on merit. He said merit and transparency are being ensured in the distribution process.

Usman Dar had said industrial development is a paramount priority of the government and special focus on Small and Medium Enterprises is being paid for creating jobs.

Earlier on July 14, Prime Minister Imran Khan had approved to launch the second phase of Kamyab Jawan programme, aiming to provide more opportunities to the youth across the country.

