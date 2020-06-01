PM Imran Khan chairs NCC session to review COVID-19 situation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has chaired the session of National Coordination Committee (NCC) to review the overall situation of COVID-19 pandemic, ARY News reported on Monday.

Sources told ARY News that the NCC participants will make a final decision regarding the lockdown strategy. The session is being attended by chief ministers of all provinces via video link, as well as advisers, civil and military officials.

A briefing will be given to the participants of the session over the statistics of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), said sources, adding that the status of implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) will also be reviewed.

The chief ministers will present their recommendations to further contain the spread of coronavirus and future strategies will be finalised.

Consultations will be held to resume train service, inter-city bus service and public transport, sources added.

After the conclusion of the session, PM Imran Khan will take the nation into confidence over NCC decisions.

