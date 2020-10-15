ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday chaired a meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) on Tourism, where Adviser to PM on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari presented the Tourism Development Plan 2020-21, ARY NEWS reported.

The meeting of NCOC was also attended by the federal ministers, special assistants and advisers, and representatives from the provinces.

Zulfi Bukhari while briefing on the tourism plan said that they were working for the development of religion-based tourism in the country. “Besides carrying out geo-mapping of tourist spots, the initial plan for development at these places are also finalized,” he said.

He further said that all provinces are on board for the provision of facilities to the tourists.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that tourism would help in promoting the soft image of the country and would also generate revenue and create employment opportunities in the country.

“The federal government will completely support the provinces in promoting tourism,” he said.

In order to facilitate and coordinate the government’s commitment to give tourism a priority in mainstream development, Prime Minister Imran Khan on August 26 constituted a 12-member National Coordination Committee on Tourism with immediate effect.

Read more: Pakistan to host World Tourism Forum 2021: Zulfi Bukhari

Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Zulfikar Bukhari, is the convener of the committee.

The deputy governor of the State Bank of Pakistan, managing director of the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation, chairman Evacuee Trust Property Board, and all chief secretaries or additional chief secretaries are members of the committee.

According to the Terms of Reference, the committee will oversee and review the implementation of national tourism strategy and integration of provincial and regional policies

Comments

comments