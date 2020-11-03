PM Imran Khan lauds NCOC forum over timely COVID-19 measures

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) to review situation in the aftermath of the rising COVID-19 cases in the country, ARY NEWS reported.

The meeting attended by chief ministers via video links included briefing to the prime minister on the COVID-19 situation and measures taken by the government to deal with it.

The prime minister lauded the timely measures adopted by the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) amid rising cases of the virus as the meeting also approved the decisions announced by the top forum to deal with the COVID-19 situation in the country.

The meeting headed by Imran Khan gave its nod to the NCOC decisions including mandatory facemask in public places and minimizing closure schedule for markets besides also giving nod to the directives regarding marriage halls, restaurants, and smart lockdown strategy.

Imran Khan urged the public to maintain a balance in their living standard to cope up with the COVID-19 situation besides also directing the authorities to improve health facilities at the nation-wide hospitals to deal with any emergency situation.

“The NCOC should prepare a future strategy after consulting with all stakeholders and issue a guideline on COVID-19,” he said while also urging the federal and provincial authorities to ensure availability of intensive care unit (ICU) equipment to deal with any emergency situation at the hospitals.

