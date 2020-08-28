NCOC meeting: PM directs strict implementation of COVID-19 SOPs

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed satisfaction on the efforts to contain the spread of the Covid-19 and rehabilitation of those infected with the virus, ARY News reported on Friday.

PM Imran Khan chaired a meeting of National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) in Islamabad today. He acknowledged the effective coordination among the medical staff and their devised strategies that made sure the recovery in the number of cases and helped minimise the spread.

The PM also lauded law enforcement agencies (LEAs) and provincial governments, alongside the relevant authorities for making joint efforts to curb the spread of the pandemic and steered Pakistan out of its dangers.

He, however, admitted that the pandemic threat still hovers for which the government required the people to cooperate. He stressed that precautionary measures are to be strictly observed amid Muharram events and processions to ascertain the spread is not hiked.

Imran Khan thanked the scholars and religious leaders for their contributions.

The premier also directed finalising all arrangements for reopening educational institutions in consultation with provincial governments, administration and other relevant authorities. He said that the final decision could be taken in the meeting scheduled on September 7 regarding the educational institutions.

The participants of the meeting decided to review health protocols for domestic air travellers after witnessing a decline in COVID-19 cases.

The NCOC had been formed in early April by the federal government to fight the pandemic and the damages that were to entail.

