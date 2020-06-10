PM Imran Khan chairs NEC meeting to review economic situation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday chaired a meeting of National Economic Council (NEC) to review economic situation for the fiscal years 2019-20 and 2020-21, ARY NEWS reported.

It was observed during the meeting that the improved economic situation in the country suffered a blow due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The meeting, however, lauded the measures taken by the government to revive economic situation in the prevailing conditions. It also lauded the government for introducing relief measures to avoid negative impact of lockdown on poor segments of the society.

The meeting approved a proposed economic framework aimed at setting GDP growth target for agriculture and industrial sectors during the next fiscal year.

The NEC meeting also reviewed the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for 2019-20 and held a detailed review of the proposed PSDP for the next fiscal year.

Only those projects that have been approved from relevant forum, are part of the PSDP as meeting agreed to ensure their speedy completion aimed at improving GDP growth rate of the country.

It was agreed that special attention for development would be given to underdeveloped areas of Balochistan, Gilgit Baltistan, Khyber Paktunkhwa (KP) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking during the meeting, Imran Khan said that the government will prioritize the sectors that would create job opportunities in the country. “We will be upgrading agriculture and health sectors,” said the prime minister.

It was also stressed upon to improve coordination between the Centre and province for timely completion of development projects. The prime minister also emphasized upon the need to utilize technology in reviewing progress of ongoing uplift projects.

