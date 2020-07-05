PM Imran Khan to visit NRTC Haripur today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit the National Radio Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) today where he will be given a briefing over locally-manufactured ventilators, ARY News reported.

The premier will be accompanied by Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry.

It is pertinent to mention here that Made in Pakistan ventilators have been manufactured in NRTC working as a subordinate organisation of the Ministry of Defence Production.

On June 30, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry had informed National Assembly that the first consignment of domestically produced ventilators will be handed over to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

Speaking in National Assembly, Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary said that Pakistan has joined the ranks of those few countries which are producing their own ventilators. The minister also paid tribute to scientists and engineers for producing the ‘Made in Pakistan’ ventilators.

He further said that the price of domestic ventilators as well as protective gear and testing kits is far less than the imported ones.

Comments

comments