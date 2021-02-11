PM Imran Khan approves Nullah Lai expansion project

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday approved Nullah Lai expansion project at a cost of Rs75 billion aimed to solve the problems of Rawalpindi residents, ARY News reported.

According to details, a detailed briefing was given to Prime Minister Imran Khan on the Nullah Lai expansion project in a meeting held in Islamabad here on Thursday.

During the meeting, the prime minister approved the project and directed authorities concerned to start work on the Nullah project as soon as possible.

The PM also directed to complete zoning of the concerned area and changes in relevant bylaws so that commercial and multi-storey buildings could be constructed.

Speaking in the meeting, PM said that the Nullah Lai expansion project is very important for Rawalpindi as it will solve the problems of the people.

“The Nullah Lai expansion project is very important for Rawalpindi for preventing its residence from a flood situation,” added the PM.

Prime Minister Imran Khan further said that the people of Rawalpindi were facing various problems over the last years due to the increase in the population of the city, adding that the ring road and Nullah Lai expansion projects will boost investment and economic activities.

The meeting also briefed PM Khan about the Rawalpindi Ring Road project.

It may be noted that an expressway will be constructed on both sides of Nullah Lai as wells as two malls would be built on government land around the expressway. The project would be completed through a public-private partnership.

The project will play important role in the transformation of Rawalpindi city.

Comments

comments