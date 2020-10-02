PM Imran Khan chairs meeting to review oil, gas production

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday chaired a meeting to review measures aimed at improving production of oil and gas reserves in country using production management system, ARY NEWS reported.

The meeting attended by federal ministers Omar Ayub, Shibli Faraz, Nadeem Babar and others was briefed over the use of production management system.

The system would be based on the data of the oil and gas database of the private and government-owned companies and would help in improving the production of the oil and gas in the country.

Speaking during the meeting, the prime minister said that it would help in ensuring availability of oil and gas to the masses in an effective and cheapest manner.

“There is a need to adopt a comprehensive strategy to resolve energy issues,” Imran Khan said adding the management system would not only help in easing the burden on national exchequer but would also help in providing the fuel on lower rates to the masses.

While calling upon all stakeholders to shun old methods, the prime minister directed the government officials to utilize technology in lowering expenditures and said that it would further help in controlling waste of money from national exchequer.

