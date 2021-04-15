PM Imran Khan launches online service of PMC

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday launched online services of the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC), aimed at improving the health sector in the country, ARY NEWS reported.

Addressing the launching ceremony, the prime minister lauded the entire team that was involved in launching the online service of the PMC and said that it would help in bringing meritocracy in the health sector.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Pakistani doctors were considered valuable asset globally, however, nowadays, they are being rejected owing to a flawed health system,” he said.

He said that the online mechanism would help in improving the performance of the medical colleges.

The prime minister further shared the health cards introduced in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) provinces have revolutionized the health sector in the country.

Read More: PM felicitates govt on making KP first province with health coverage for all citizens

“All population in the KP province has received health cards while Punjab population will get the health coverage by December 2021,” Imran Khan said.

He further shared that auqaf lands would be provided to private hospitals in easy conditions so that the poor people could get treatment from these hospitals.

Comments

comments