ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan, while deploring the opposition parties’ attitude in the National Assembly, said on Tuesday that they preferred their personal interests over those of the public, ARY News reported.

“The opposition prefers personal interests over the issues of public interest,” the premier was quoted as saying during a meeting with National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser.

Sources said the prime minister and the speaker discussed different issues related to the current political situation in the country and the smooth running of the lower house of Parliament. They also deliberated upon making the parliament’s standing committees functional at the earliest.

Earlier in the day, PM Khan tweeted: “In a Parliament that costs taxpayers billions yearly, yet another walkout in NA by the Opposition shows that this is the only function they intend to perform. These are pressure tactics to seek an NRO & evade accountability for corruption in NAB cases not initiated by PTI.”

Opposition members mainly belonging to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) staged a walkout from the National Assembly on Jan 14 after opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif finished his speech pertaining to Mohmand Dam bidding contract.

