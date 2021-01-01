PM Imran Khan says remarks on unpreparedness taken out of context

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that his remarks that he was not prepared to take charge of the government were taken out of context as he meant that no one could understand regarding the internal working of the institutions while sitting outside, ARY NEWS reported.

The prime minister in an interview with a local television negated the impression that he wasn’t ready and said that he cited an example of the US president, who is briefed by the national institutions two months ahead of assuming his powers.

“Now when Joe Biden will take charge as US President, he will have complete knowledge of the systems in place,” he said adding he talked about that sort of a briefing, which was quoted out of context.

The prime minister said that half of the tax revenue of the country is spent on repaying the debts and when they assumed power, the country’s fiscal deficit had reached US$20 billion. “During the first 60 years, Pakistan’s debt stood at US$6 billion which jumped to US$30 billion during the next 10 years,” he said.

Imran Khan rejected any differences with coalition partners in the federal government and said that he enjoys a good relationship with MQM-P, PML-Q and GDA.

He lamented that the entire politics of the opposition parties revolve around the bid to get an NRO, however, he would not comprise on the matter.

“If I’ll join hands with them then who will make them accountable for their wrongdoings,” he said.

The prime minister said that the opposition had given deadlines for overturning their government multiple times. “Even when COVID-19 hit the country, Shehbaz Sharif came back from London to put pressure on the government,” Imran Khan said adding that their attempts against him have failed in the past and will face the same fate in the future.

I am the prime minister of a common man, not the elite class, he said adding that it was due to the trust reposed on him by masses that the country has witnessed a record surge in remittances and exports.

To a question regarding frequent changes in his team, Imran Khan said that he reshuffles his team frequently to find a suitable man for a position and further warned that action would be taken against any of his ministers if an allegation of corruption is proved against them.

