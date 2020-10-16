Looters, money-launderers have joined hands against govt: Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday chaired a meeting of parliamentary parties included in the federal coalition government and took them into confidence over the strategy to deal with the rising prices of food commodities and protest movement led by opposition parties, ARY NEWS reported.

The meeting mulled over the social, political, and inflation-related situation in the country as the prime minister shed light on the action plan prepared to bring down the food prices.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Speaking during the meeting, Imran Khan said that sufficient wheat supply is being ensured in the country and more improvement will be witnessed in the coming days.

The meeting also mulled over the protest movement and public gatherings announced by the opposition parties. “No one is ready to buy the narrative of the opposition parties,” said the prime minister while commenting on the situation and added that those who had looted the country and are involved in money laundering have once again joined hands with each other.

“There is no threat to the government from people wanted by NAB in corruption cases,” he said and added that the protest campaign by the opposition parties will be a major flop.

He said that the opposition leaders have nothing to do and their successive public gatherings will further expose them.

Meanwhile, the economic team of the prime minister came under severe criticism over the rising inflation in the country as members lamented that they were not able to perform well to cope up with the situation.

PTI MNA Sana Ullah Khan Masti Khel asked the prime minister to change his team citing their incompetency. “There is a serious concern among masses over gas and electricity tariffs in the country,” he said as other members also seconded him.

The prime minister assured them that he was aware of the rising inflation and would soon overcome it. He further blamed the past rulers for the issues faced by the incumbent government.

Comments

comments