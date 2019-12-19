PM Imran Khan orders more facilities to banks, overseas Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the government’s economic team to provide more facilities to banks for the promotion of remittance and concessions to overseas Pakistanis, ARY News reported on Thursday.

PM Imran Khan issued the directives while chairing a session of economic team to review overall financial situation and economic affairs of the country.

The economic team headed by the premier took a review of the government’s latest steps for expediting the revival process of the national economy.

The premier was given a briefing over strategies for creating jobs for skilful nationals and youths. He was informed regarding the promotion of the construction sector and issues being faced by builders. Later, PM Khan directed the chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to resolve issues of the constructors.

Read: PM Imran Khan praises economic team for stabilising rupee value

He said that approximately 40 industries are linked with the construction sector and it is possible to create job opportunities through promoting it. It is the federal government’s priority to remove hurdles of the sector. The premier directed for utilising government land for the construction of Naya Pakistan housing scheme.

During the meeting, PM Imran Khan said that overseas Pakistanis are assets of the country and facilities must be given to them for easy transfer of funds. He ordered provision of concessions to the nationals residing in foreign countries who showed willingness to strengthen the national economy.

A committee has been established comprising representatives of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Zulfiqar Bukhari, Shaukat Tareen and finance secretary to finalise recommendations for concession package. A special briefing was also given over the establishment of e-gateway for electronic payments.

He also directed to provide facilities to banks in order to promote remittance.

Comments

comments