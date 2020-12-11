Web Analytics
PM Imran Khan orders PIA to bring 55 Pakistanis home

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) confirmed Friday it has boarded its flight following Prime Minister Imran Khan’s directives to bring back 55 nationals detained in Bangkok, ARY News reported.

The national carrier said the stranded citizens which had been detained due to expired visas will be brought back to home through the flight number PK-895 from Bangkok.

Stranded Pakistani people were overstaying their legal visit in the country as their visas had expired leading Bangkok authorities to imprison them.

These Pakistani are our brothers and we cannot leave them abandoned and forlorn, PIA said today. The national flag carrier said their plane, having on board the Pakistan citizens, has departed Bangkok for home-bound flight.

