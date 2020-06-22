ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday expressed his satisfaction over measures taken across the country to ensure the availability of medical supplies including oxygen beds to treat COVID-19 patients, ARY NEWS reported.

Chairing a meeting to review the policy enforced to tackle COVID-19 pandemic in the country, the prime minister was briefed over smart lockdown measures and the provision of medical supplies in the government-run health facilities.

The meeting also reviewed the availability of beds for COVID-19 patients in the country including those equipped with oxygen.

Giving a briefing, Chairman NDMA Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal said that 2,150 more beds would be added to the healthcare system in the country to treat COVID-19 patients by mid-July.

Speaking during the meeting, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that they have yielded better results from the strategy adopted to tackle COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

“Implementation on COVID-19 policy should be ensured through active participation of the community and local leadership,” he said and also stressed upon the need to use tiger force for the purpose.

He said that masses should be provided awareness on smart lockdown and tiger force should be used to implement it in a proper manner.

The meeting headed by the prime minister also reviewed the SOPs to be implemented during Eid ul Adha in the country. He directed the concerned officials to hold consultations with the provinces on finalizing SOPs for Eid ul Adha.

“Eid will be celebrated in the country this year under unprecedented conditions,” he said while directing the authorities to devise clear SOPs as soon as possible to safeguard masses from COVID-19.

