PM inaugurates Pak-Australia Fachhochschule Institute in Haripur

HARIPUR: Prime Minister Imran Khan has inaugurated Pak-Australia Fachhochschule Institute in Haripur for Applied Sciences and Technology, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The institution has been established with the collaboration of Australia for promoting the education of artificial intelligence (AI) and engineering.

Earlier in the day, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information Asim Saleem Bajwa announced that PM Imran Khan will inaugurate Pakistan-Australia Fachhochschule Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology in Haripur today.

Asim Saleem Bajwa said that the inauguration of Pakistan-Australia Fachhochschule Institute will reflect the vision of state-of-the-art science and technology. He expressed hopes that the institute will become an exemplary centre for the education of science and technology.

The special assistant said that the federal government is committed to promoting science and technology-based education in the country.

Monumental:Pak- Austria-Fachhochschule Institute of Applied Sciences & technology in Haripur to be inaugurated by @ImranKhanPTI today.Reflects vision of state of the art Science&tech education infrastructure/broad based industrial/knowledge based economy. #PakistanMovingForward — Asim Saleem Bajwa (@AsimSBajwa) September 17, 2020

