PM to inaugurate Pak-Australia institute in Haripur today: SAPM

pm imran khan pakistan-australia fachhochschule institute haripur

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information Asim Saleem Bajwa said on Thursday that PM Imran Khan will inaugurate Pakistan-Australia Fachhochschule Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology in Haripur today, ARY News reported.

Asim Saleem Bajwa said that the inauguration of Pakistan-Australia Fachhochschule Institute will reflect the vision of state-of-the-art science and technology education. He expressed hopes that the institute will become an exemplary centre for the education of science and technology.

The special assistant said that the federal government is committed to promoting science and technology-based education in the country.

