PM inaugurates Pak-Austria Fachhochschule Institute in Haripur

HARIPUR: Prime Minister Imran Khan has inaugurated Pak-Austria Fachhochschule Institute in Haripur for Applied Sciences and Technology, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The institution has been established with the collaboration of Austria for promoting the education of artificial intelligence (AI) and engineering.

While addressing the inauguration ceremony, PM Imran Khan said that he wanted to spend money recovered from corrupt persons on the education sector. The federal government is willing to utilise resources on promoting education in the country, he added.

The premier urged for choosing a path to transform Pakistanis into a great nation and Allah Almighty will definitely gives success to those honestly pursuing a target. He said that Pakistanis are not willing to become slaves and wanting to make their own way. Communism is disastrous for the nation and the mental barrier for the slavery of the West should be broken.

Imran Khan said that Pakistan has capabilities to advance into a development phase by changing the way of thinking. It is the need of time for stepping forward in the field of science and technology for opening a new era of development in Pakistan, he said.

He thanked China and Austria for assisting the authorities in Pakistan as the establishment of the institute was an important project of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government.

Earlier in the day, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information Asim Saleem Bajwa announced that PM Imran Khan will inaugurate Pakistan-Austria Fachhochschule Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology in Haripur today.

Asim Saleem Bajwa said that the inauguration of Pakistan-Austria Fachhochschule Institute will reflect the vision of state-of-the-art science and technology. He expressed hopes that the institute will become an exemplary centre for the education of science and technology.

The special assistant said that the federal government is committed to promoting science and technology-based education in the country.

Monumental:Pak- Austria-Fachhochschule Institute of Applied Sciences & technology in Haripur to be inaugurated by @ImranKhanPTI today.Reflects vision of state of the art Science&tech education infrastructure/broad based industrial/knowledge based economy. #PakistanMovingForward — Asim Saleem Bajwa (@AsimSBajwa) September 17, 2020

