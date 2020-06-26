Govt to further strengthen reputation of parliament: PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the Parliament was a sacred institution and the federal government will further strengthen its reputation, ARY News reported on Friday.

PM Imran Khan made the statement during a telephonic conversation with his adviser on parliamentary affairs, Babar Awan, to discuss the developments of ongoing session of the National Assembly (NA) and matters related to the budget.

Babar Awan gave a briefing to PM Imran Khan regarding the legal matters and budget session.

The premier said that the present government had presented a tax-free budget for the first time in history despite the occurrence of a global economic crisis. He reiterated that the Ehsaas programme was initiated to help weak segments which would be expanded further to provide assistance to all needy people across the country.

He further said that parliament was a sacred institution and all steps will be taken to further strengthen its reputation.

Awan ensured PM Khan regarding the early approval of the Finance Act. The premier also expressed satisfaction over the performance of Babar Awan for running the parliamentary affairs in a better way.

