PM summons meeting of parliamentarians of govt, coalition parties

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a session of parliamentarians belonging to the government and coalition political parties at PM House on Thursday (tomorrow), ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The session will be held on Thursday 2:00 pm at PM House where a briefing will be given on the country’s political and economic situation.

Sources told ARY News that PM Khan will hold consultations with the parliamentarians on the matter of South Punjab Secretariat.

Read: PM Imran seeks probe report on wheat, sugar crisis in one week

It is pertinent to mention here that Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi announced earlier in the day that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has decided to table a bill in the National Assembly for creating South Punjab province. He also said two-thirds majority will be required for the amendment, and for the purpose, a political consensus will be built.

Moreover, the parliamentarians from the government and coalition parties will also be apprised regarding the economic statistics in the upcoming meeting besides holding discussions over development funds.

Read: Groundbreaking of seven housing projects ‘just beginning’: PM Imran

The premier will gain the confidence of the parliamentary party over different matters related to political and administrative steps of the federal government, sources said.

A briefing will be held over Ehsaas and Kifalat programmes, whereas, the members will also discuss the process of legislation in the parliament.

Comments

comments