PM Imran Khan pens letter to President Putin on Russian Victory Day

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office of Pakistan’s Twitter handle on Saturday made a congratulatory tweet on account of Russian 75th Anniversary of Victory Day, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Spokesperson of Foreign Office Aisha Farooqui revealed that the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has penned a personal letter to the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin and lauded the unparalleled resolve and heroism of the Russian people, honing their sacrifices during WWII

The tweet read: “We congratulate the #Russian people on the 75th Anniversary of Victory Day. Prime Minister Imran Khan in a letter to President Putin has lauded the unparalleled resolve & heroism of the #Russian people and honoured their sacrifices during WWII.

A subsequent tweet on the matter read: “PM mentioned that people from present-day Pakistan formed a large part of the British war effort in WWII & made ultimate sacrifice. As grapples with complex challenges, PM underlined the need to rekindle spirit that animated diverse nations & peoples to work for a common cause.”

Earlier on May 2, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has wished his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin a speedy recovery and good health.

“Corona virus is a common challenge and we stand together with our Russian friends in battling this challenge”, PM Khan said in his tweet.

 

