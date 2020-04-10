PESHAWAR: Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Peshawar today for a one-day visit to review the coronavirus situation in the province, ARY News reported.

During the visit, the prime minister will get a briefing from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government regarding the steps being taken to stop the spread of the virus in the province.

The PM will also visit the Hayatabad Medical Complex.

Sources said the prime minister will also visit an Ehsaas programme’s cash distribution centre set up in the provincial capital.

It must be noted PM Imran paid a day-long visit to Quetta on Thursday and reviewed measures against Coronavirus.

Prime Minister Imran Khan visited corona quarantine centre at Bolan Medical College Hospital Quetta. He was accompanied by Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal, Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri and Yar Muhammad Rind.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also chaired a meeting to review the coronavirus situation in Balochistan. He was briefed about the steps taken to contain the spread of the virus in the province.

Addressing the ceremony at Governor House in Quetta, he said that the government and the nation will jointly fight and win against the COVID-19

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday stressed the need for unity to fight coronavirus pandemic.

“Federal and provincial governments are working in cohesion to cope with the situation arising out of novel coronavirus. The demand for testing kits and ventilators is going up across the world,” he added.

The prime minister expressed fear that hospitals will face immense pressure due to a likely surge in Corona cases by the end of this month.

