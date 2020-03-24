ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday announced a reduction of 15 rupees per litre in prices of petroleum products.

Speaking at a media briefing, the premier said the prices of petrol, diesel, kerosene and light diesel will be reduced by Rs15 per litre.

He said lowering petroleum prices will have an economic impact of Rs75 billion on the national exchequer.

Prime Minister Khan announced a multi-billion stimulus package to prevent the adverse impact of the situation arising out of the outbreak of Coronavirus on the country’s economy and to facilitate weak segments of the country.

He said Rs200 billion have been earmarked for the labour class to mitigate their sufferings, while the government is also reaching to provinces and the business community to extend maximum facilitation in this regard.

The prime minister said the exports and industry are vital to the economy and Rs100 billion have been reserved for release of tax refund immediately. He said the industry will also be entitled for deferred interest payments.

Rs100 million have been allocated for Small and Medium Enterprises and agriculture sectors, along with deferment of interest payments, and concessional loan facility, he said, adding Rs150 billion have been reserved for poor families across Pakistan under which every family will get an assistance of three thousand rupees on monthly basis.

