PM praises brave policemen, security personnel who thwarted PSX attack

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has paid rich tribute to the policemen and security personnel over foiling the terrorist attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) in Karachi, ARY News reported on Monday.

PM Imran Khan said in his Twitter message, “I salute our brave police & security personnel who thwarted the condemnable terrorist attack in Karachi on #PakistanStockExchange.” The premier also posted pictures of the police personnel and a martyred official who had successfully gunned down the terrorists trying to enter the PSX premises.

I salute our brave police & security personnel who thwarted the condemnable terrorist attack in Karachi on #PakistanStockExchange. pic.twitter.com/WGcM28wzSI — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 29, 2020

Earlier in the day, at least 11 people were killed and several others injured after four suspected terrorists stormed the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

Read: COAS Bajwa pays tribute to security guards, LEAs for foiling PSX attack

According to police, those killed included the four attackers. The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Six security officials and one citizen were martyred and four attackers killed when the terrorists opened fire and tossed a grenade at the entrance to the PSX building, said Karachi police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon.

Upon being informed of the attack, police and Rangers personnel reached the site in no time and cordoned off the area. The security personnel vacated and entered the building.

Comments

comments