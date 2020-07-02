ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said that the opposition should first decide its future course of action before threatening the incumbent government, ARY NEWS reported on Thursday.

“Some of them talk about minus-one formula, while others call for a national government and fresh polls,” he said while talking during ARY NEWS programme, The Reporters.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

They gave the impression that the government would be dissolved before the budget but it sailed through the National Assembly with more votes than the previous year, he said and termed their efforts as a storm in a teacup.

“I am not denying that some of our MNAs and coalition partners have expressed their reservations, however, only Akhtar Mengal refused to move along with the coalition government,” he said adding that they would address their reservations with the passage of time.

Asad Umar said that even the BNP-M leader has assured his support to the federal government on matters relating to the betterment of the Balochistan province.

He said that one of their coalition partners, Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), was politically victimized by the Sindh government. “Even PML-Q have reservations but they stand alongside the incumbent government,” the federal minister said.

He said that the opposition has caused a similar ruckus over sugar report when they claimed that the government would never publicize it and take action against those found responsible for it.

“However, Imran Khan publicized the report, which helped the government in containing sugar prices at lower rates,” he said.

Read More: Asad Umar, Shah Mahmood Qureshi deny demanding Fawad Chaudhry’ resignation

Asad Umar said that Imran Khan became the prime minister of the country at a time when people claimed that he could not win a single province. “In a similar way, he will eliminate corruption from the country as promised by him,” he said.

He said that the television analysis during June claimed that PTI has ruined the country, however, a recent research report claimed that two out of three people are satisfied with the incumbent government.

“Now tell me which of them should be considered correct,” he asked.

Comments

comments