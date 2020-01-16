PM summons meetings on price control measures, media spokespersons

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan summoned a meeting to review measures taken for controlling prices of basic commodities which will be attended by chief ministers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Punjab, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The meeting will be held in PM House where the provincial officials will brief the participants regarding the steps taken to control inflation, as well as formulation of different applications to monitor the rates, sources said.

The participants will review the performance of the task force formed to control prices of basic commodities.

The meeting was earlier scheduled on January 13 but it was postponed as the premier chaired a meeting of the government’s media strategy committee at PM House on the day.

Moreover, Prime Minister Imran Khan will also chair a meeting of media spokespersons at PM House today at 4:00 pm where PM Imran Khan will review the media strategy and government’s rhetoric. The meeting will discuss the latest situation of the region and the political scenario of the country.

During the meeting, the spokespersons will be given guidelines over important legal and constitutional matters.

