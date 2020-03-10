ISLAMABAD: Expressing displeasure over non-submission of a final probe report on the wheat and sugar crisis, Prime Minister Imran Khan gave the authorities concerned one week to submit the report without fail, reported ARY News.

During a federal cabinet meeting that took up a nine-point agenda in Islamabad today, the premier was briefed on the progress so far made regarding the probe into a shortage of flour and sugar, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said while briefing media about the meeting.

The cabinet approved the granting of powers of Pakistan Commission of Inquiry Act 2017 to the committee to ascertain those who were responsible for the shortage of these commodities in the country.

The cabinet was also briefed on the coronavirus situation in the country. Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari and Special Assistant on National Health Dr Zafar Mirza apprised the cabinet of their talks with parents of Pakistani students in China and steps taken for their welfare.

The cabinet endorsed its earlier decision not to export surgical masks keeping in view the coronavirus situation in the country.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Khan ordered uniform pay scales of government employees to avoid any discrimination.

Advisor on Finance Abdul Hafeez Sheikh was instructed to hold talks with striking employees and also work with central and provincial governments to remove this disparity. The cabinet sought proposals in this regard so that sense of deprivation among employees be removed.

SAPM Awan said people have high expectations from this government and all steps would be taken to ensure it.

The cabinet approved resignation of Chairman BOI Zubair Gilani who gave it on personal reasons.

The special assistant said Prime Minister Khan was also informed of the public interest initiatives of various ministries.

The premier said that the PTI government inherited energy crisis and all the agreements were made during the tenure of previous governments. However, the people have to face the consequences of these decisions. It was decided that energy issue will be deliberated upon in next meeting of cabinet.

The cabinet reiterated its decision not to resume trade with India due to its suppression of Muslims in Occupied Kashmir and India.

