PM Imran Khan chairs PTI core committee meeting today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan to chair Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) core committee meeting today (Thursday), ARY News reported.

The party members will gather and discuss the prevalent political situation in the country along with underscoring ongoing talks between government and the opposition.

The prime minister called for the huddle at 5:30 pm today.

A day after avalanches triggered by heavy snowfall swept through the Neelum Valley of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Prime Minister Imran Khan had paid a visit to Muzaffarabad where he inquired after the injured and got a briefing on relief operations on Wednesday.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the AJK chief secretary briefed the prime minister regarding damages incurred due to snowfall and avalanches and relief efforts undertaken in the affected areas.

The prime minister had also visited the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Muzaffarabad and enquired after the injured undergoing treatment.

