PM orders PTI lawmakers for assisting rescue teams in rain-hit Karachi

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed lawmakers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Sindh to assist rescue teams in rain-hit Karachi and also ordered to leave their respective constituencies, ARY News reported on Friday.

PM Imran Khan issued the directives while chairman a meeting at Governor House via video link with the PTI lawmakers in the national and provincial assemblies from Sindh.

The premier was briefed over the latest situation of the port city in the meeting. PM Khan directed all legislators to take part in relief activities and ensure supplies of ration and essential commodities to the residents of affected areas.

Read: PM Khan talks to CM Sindh, offers support to get out of rain disaster: Asad Umar

He also ordered them to fully assist rescue teams and vowed to not let the Karachiites left alone in a difficult time. Imran Khan said that the federal government is formulating a comprehensive strategy for resolving issues of Karachi.

Earlier in the day, PM Imran Khan contacted Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and discussed the post-rain situation in Sindh, especially in Karachi and offered support to get out of rain disaster.

Read: Comprehensive plan for Karachi on the anvil: PM Imran

Asad Umar in his tweet said PM Khan talked with CM Sindh after rain disaster in the province and added that federation and its institutions will extend every possible support to the provincial government in relief activities in the rain-hit areas. We will provide every help to Sindh on war-footing in this situation, added Umar.

