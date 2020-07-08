‘PM Imran Khan takes notice of PTI protest against K-Electric’  

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Sindh lawmaker Khurram Sher Zaman on Wednesday said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken notice of the party’s protest against K-Electric, ARY NEWS reported.

“We are thankful to the prime minister for raising K-Electric matter during today’s meeting,” he said adding that Imran Khan has also summoned Governor Sindh to discuss the matter.

He said that NEPRA findings proved 14 deaths from electrocution last year and even today a motorcyclist died after being electrocuted at Karsaz area of the city.

“PTI MNAs and MPAs from Karachi are protesting against K-Electric for the third consecutive day and now Prime Minister Imran Khan will decide the fate of power company tomorrow,” he said.

While terming the power company as ‘killer electric’, Khurram Sher Zaman said that the PTI is the only party that could rein in activities of the K-Electric as they only care for their voters and nothing else.

He asked as to why load shedding is being carried out when marriage halls, hotels, malls are closed in the city amid COVID-19 pandemic.

It is pertinent to mention here that at least six people were electrocuted in different areas of Karachi following a short spell of moderate rainfall in the city on Wednesday.

According to the details, a child was electrocuted at his house in Muslim Town. He was taken to the hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival. A 30-year-old man died of electrocution near Nagan Chowrangi area of Karachi.

A motorcyclist lost his life after being electrocuted in Karachi’s Karsaz area an electric wire fell on them. Police and rescue teams reached the site and pulled the body from the motorbike. He was died on the spot, said police.

Comments

comments