‘When I check phone in morning, I get to know what crisis I’ve to grapple with’

ISLAMABAD: Presiding over a meeting of members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) social media team, Prime Minister Imran Khan said the government faces fake news items that are churned out deliberately, reported ARY News.

Whenever he checks his cell phone in the morning, he gets to know what crisis he has to grapple with, sources quoted the prime minister as saying that during the meeting.

If the opposition does nothing, a minister gives a statement that the government finds difficult to handle, he said in a lighter vein.

Prime Minister Khan added he stands ready all time to deal with any crisis.

Calling for positive criticism on social media, he stressed the need for ascertaining the veracity of news stories before directing criticism at the government.

The premier said our own people buy into propaganda peddled through fake news.

He said a probe report on the wheat and sugar crisis that the country faced lately would be made public and vowed not to let those responsible for these crises go scot-free however the powerful they are.

He said despair is forbidden in Islam and expressed the optimism that good times are around the corner.

