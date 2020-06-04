PM Imran Khan summons meeting of PTI spokespersons

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) spokespersons on Thursday (today) in order to discuss national issues, ARY News reported.

The meeting of the PTI spokespersons will be held at PM House after a while where the premier will hold consultations over important national issues.

Moreover, the spokespersons will be given important guidelines in view of the current political situation of the country.

It emerged that PM Imran Khan will also discuss the budget recommendations with the PTI leaders.

