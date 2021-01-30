PM Imran Khan to address public gathering in AJK on February 05

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to address a public gathering in Kotli, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on February 05 to express solidarity with the Kashmirs, who are facing brutal injustices at the hand of the Indian authorities, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, Central Secretary General of the PTI Amir Mehmood Kiani would visit Kotli to make arrangements prior to PM Imran Khan’s visit to the AJK.

Kiani would leave for Kotli on Sunday morning along with a team, where he would be review all arrangements for the gathering scheduled on February 05.

On January 05, Marking 72 years on Tuesday since the United Nations’ guarantee in 1949 for the right to self-determination for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, the Prime Minister urged the international community to take action against the well-documented human rights violations committed by India.

Prime Minister Imran Khan wrote on his Twitter handle in the backdrop of January 5, 1949, that despite sufferings of 73 years inflicted on them by brutal Indian Occupation forces, generations after generations of the Kashmiri people remain steadfast in the demand for their inalienable right to self-determination.

He added that Pakistan stands unequivocally with the Kashmiri people in their struggle for freedom from the tyranny of one of the “most ruthless, inhumane & illegal Occupation in modern history”.

PM Imran Khan added in his series of tweets that Pakistan calls on the international community to take action against the well-documented human rights violations being committed with impunity by Indian Occupation forces against innocent Kashmiri men, women & children and also to ensure Kashmiris get their right to self-determination.

