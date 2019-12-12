PM Imran Khan chairs meeting to review PWD, housing ministry’s affairs

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has chaired a high-level meeting to review affairs of Public Works Department (PWD) and Ministry of Housing and Works (MOHW), ARY News reported on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by the Federal Minister for Housing and Works, Tariq Bashir Cheema, secretaries of housing finance and other officials.

A briefing was given to PM Imran Khan over steps being taken to bring improvements in the institution besides apprising him regarding the issues of financial crisis and employees’ salaries. The premier was informed regarding the effective usage of labour-power and PWD’s performance.

The officials said that the institution has started the e-tendering system for contracts to eliminate corruption besides introducing the e-procurement process. They added 46 projects are currently progressing under Public Sector Development Programme out of which 36 will be completed by the second quarter of the financial year.

The ministry’s officials have also briefed PM Imran Khan over expensive properties in Karachi and Murree. The participants of the meeting have also held consultations to overcome the shortage of houses for the government employees besides discussing appropriate usage of government residences situated in different cities including the federal capital Islamabad.

PM Khan directed the housing authorities to immediately compile data related to the salaries of employees and ordered to ensure resolutions of issued to the workers.

