PM Imran to leave for Qatar tomorrow: sources

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay a day-long visit to Qatar on Thursday, ARY News reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

Sources said the prime minister will call on Emir of Qatar and hold a meeting with his Qatari counterpart to discuss issues of mutual interest.

The Pakistani delegation includes PM’s Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfikar Bukhari and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Petroleum Nadeem Babar.

PM Khan will also hold a meeting with investors of Qatar and business community, said sources.

Earlier in 2018, PM Imran Khan visited Qatar on the invitation of Qatar’s Emir.

He was accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, then Finance Minister Asad Umar, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bokhari.

During the two-day visit, PM Khan held meetings with Qatari counterpart and Emir of Qatar.

Maters of mutual interest, bilateral relations, economic cooperation and other issues were discussed in the meetings. Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani also hosted dinner in the honour of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

