PM Imran Khan to pay day-long visit to Quetta today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay a day-long visit to Quetta on Tuesday, ARY News reported, citing sources.

During the visit, the prime minister will visit the Command and Staff College, Quetta. PM Khan will also visit the residence of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in Ziarat.

According to sources, the prime minister will inaugurate various development projects in Quetta.

Due to PM’s Quetta visit, the weekly cabinet meeting which was scheduled to take place on Tuesday (today) also postponed.

In his previous visit to Balochistan back in April, the prime minister had inaugurated road projects in the province including Dera Murad Jamali bypass, Western Bypass Quetta, Ziarat Mor, and Kuch Harnai road.

He had been given detailed briefings about the law and order, coronavirus situation and ongoing developmental process in Balochistan.

Read more: PM Imran approves solarization of tubewells in Balochistan

PM Imran Khan would also distribute the money among youngsters under the Kamyab Jawan program during his visit.

