LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday chaired a meeting of law and order in Punjab province, where he was briefed by Inspector General of Police (IG) Punjab Inam Ghani on the progress in the motorway gang rape case and other incidents of abuse with children and women, ARY NEWS reported.

The prime minister expressed his concern over rising incidents of sexual assault against children and women besides also expressing his resolve during the meeting to ensure that the culprits involved in the motorway cases are brought to justice and served with severe punishment.

The meeting also mulled over establishing an emergency number across the country to respond to such incidents besides also setting up a central database of criminals.

Moreover, the prime minister also directed the provincial authorities to take stern action against elements involved in selling drugs. Imran Khan also ordered a strict crackdown against land grabbers.

He also ordered during the meeting to ensure availability of basic food commodities including wheat.

Read More: Government to table bill for rapists’ castration, hanging

The prime minister was briefed regarding shelter homes and langar khanay to which he said that providing these facilities to lower segments of society was aimed at serving them. “Give respect to these people and treat labourers on a priority basis,” he said while also directing to expand the project.

He said that providing justice, health, and education to the masses was aimed at empowering them. “Moving towards a welfare state will lead the country on the path of progress and prosperity,” Imran Khan said.

Comments

comments