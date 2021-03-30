Web Analytics
PM Imran Khan recovers from COVID-19

PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has recovered from coronavirus, ARY News reported on Tuesday. 


The announcement was made by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed Khan through his Twitter account.

“No symptoms of COVID-19 were found in PM Imran Khan. After recovering from the deadly virus, the premier has partially resumed official responsibilities in the light of doctors’ advice.”

The PTI lawmaker advised masses to take care of themselves and their loved ones.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan had tested COVID-19 positive on March 17, confirmed SAPM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan.

Dr Faisal Sultan in his tweet had said that the premier has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating at home.

Two days earlier after testing positive for the COVID-19, PM Khan got his first COVID-19 jab during the second phase of the vaccination.

The premier had received the anti-COVID jab from Islamabad. On the occasion, he had appealed to the nation to ensure strict adherence to the SOPs designed to counter COVID-19 spread.

