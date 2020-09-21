PM Imran Khan vows to bring reforms in subsidy system

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday chaired a meeting to review the process to bring transparency and organize the provision of subsidy to various sectors in the country, ARY NEWS reported.

The meeting reviewed the reforms proposed for the subsidy system in the country.

Imran Khan said that the government’s priorities over subsidy matter are clear cut and it is aimed at supporting weak segments of the society. “Subsidy from the national exchequer is aimed at ensuring social and economic uplift in the country,” he said.

The prime minister further said that a non-deserving person availing facility of subsidy is a burden on the national exchequer and vowed to bring reforms in the process to eliminate it.

The prime minister also agreed upon the recommendations of the think tank for bringing reforms in the system and said that a road map keeping in view these suggestions should be devised.

Earlier in August, PM Imran Khan had said that the government was taking all-out measures to make the subsidy system more transparent, effective, and targeted.

Read More: PM Imran directs overhaul of subsidy system

Presiding over a meeting, PM Imran had issued directives to ensure the effective utilization of subsidies to give maximum relief to lower-income segments of the society. He maintained that fulfilling the requirements of poverty-stricken people was the government’s top priority.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar, National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA) chairman and finance secretary and other officials had attended the meeting.

Comments

comments